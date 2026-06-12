MCD official sacked for false report before Hauz Rani blaze

Flourish Stay ran 25 rooms illegally

Flourish Stay B and B was only allowed six rooms but ran 25 rooms across four floors, with no fire exit.

Its ground-floor Snacks and Bites operated as a restaurant with an expired full-fledged restaurant license and had four gas cylinders on-site, which wasn't allowed.

After the fire, the owner tried to renew their license but was turned down.

Another MCD official was also transferred on administrative grounds.