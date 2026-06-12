MCD official sacked for false report before Hauz Rani blaze
A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) health official has been fired after a tragic fire at Flourish Stay B and B in Hauz Rani on June 3, claimed 23 lives, including several foreigners.
The officer's inspection report, filed just one day before the incident, was found to be "false and misleading," missing major safety issues at the hotel.
Flourish Stay ran 25 rooms illegally
Flourish Stay B and B was only allowed six rooms but ran 25 rooms across four floors, with no fire exit.
Its ground-floor Snacks and Bites operated as a restaurant with an expired full-fledged restaurant license and had four gas cylinders on-site, which wasn't allowed.
After the fire, the owner tried to renew their license but was turned down.
Another MCD official was also transferred on administrative grounds.