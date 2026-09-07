MCD orders sealing of illegal 4-story+ buildings after 6 deaths
What's the story
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions with more than four floors. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Satya Niketan where a five-story building collapsed, killing six and injuring several others. "All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal," the MCD said. The orders will be implemented immediately.
Incident overview
Building was being used as PG accommodation for students
The building, located at Shop No. 14, was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students. It collapsed around 1:30pm while repair work was being carried out on its ground floor.
The structure was reportedly built over around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony where only G+1 units were permitted.
A senior MCD official confirmed that no sanctioned building plan existed for the structure and unauthorized construction had taken place in the basement.
Aftermath measures
FIR against building owner, Amit Shah takes stock of situation
It has ordered the demolition of the building within three days, citing its "ruinous/dangerous condition" and stating that it posed a risk to occupants and people in the neighborhood.
The police have registered an FIR against building owner Hariram Bansal on charges including culpable homicide and negligence. The exact cause of the collapse is under investigation.
Locals have raised concerns over other buildings in the area being converted into PG accommodations, with some alleging water accumulation may have weakened foundations.
Video
Viral video shows student trapped in rubble
A video that has gone viral offered a chilling glimpse of the ordeal faced by students trapped inside the building.
In the video, the student is seen lying under concrete chunks with dust on his face and visible blood stains. He slowly moves the camera around to show the cramped space he is trapped in.
The Indian Express reported that the student, identified as Aditya, a second-year B.Com student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, was later rescued.
Twitter Post
Video shared by NSUI
टीम के साथी जो भी आसपास हैं, कृपया तुरंत इसकी मदद करें।— NSUI (@nsui) September 6, 2026
ये अभी ज़िंदा है और आपकी मदद का इंतज़ार कर रहा है।
बिना देरी किए मौके पर पहुँचें और रेस्क्यू टीम को सूचित करे और मदद करें।#SOSNSUI pic.twitter.com/3EOyMmFeyJ
Safety measures
Residential buildings used commercially
Atul Garg, former Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said the building was originally a ground-plus-one structure (G+1) but was later converted into a three- or four-floor building, adding that several buildings in Delhi that were originally constructed for residential purposes were being used commercially.
"As you saw, a building collapsed in Saket, there was a fire in Malviya Nagar, and there was a fire in Palam. These are all buildings that were built for residential purposes but are...used commercially."
CM
Structural audit report for old buildings
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the administration is working with officials to draft a policy requiring buildings that are 20, 30, or 40 years old to submit a structural audit report and certify their safety.
"Without this, they will have no right to operate any public services or facilities—be it a PG accommodation, nursing home, school, or any other activity—on the premises. Strict regulations will be implemented in this regard," she said.