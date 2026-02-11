MCD removes 379 illegal ads in prep for AI summit

Getting ready for the big India AI-Impact Summit 2026, Delhi's civic body (MCD) just took down 379 unauthorized structures (including banners and hoardings) across the city. Besides prepping for the summit, this cleanup is making streets safer and a lot easier on the eyes.

Karol Bagh topped the list Karol Bagh topped the list with 87 removals during several drives in January and February.

Other busy zones like Shahdara, Rohini, Keshav Puram, Narela, and Central Delhi also pitched in with dozens more taken down.

Similar drives in other cities Delhi isn't alone—cities like Mumbai and Bhubaneswar have also been cracking down on illegal ads lately.

Mumbai's civic body recently pulled down 41 banners and even filed police cases to keep things in check.