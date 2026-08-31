MCD removes unauthorized temporary structures around Jama Masjid public parks
India
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) just took down unauthorized temporary structures in public parks around Jama Masjid, following a Delhi High Court order to clear up these historic spaces.
The focus was on removing temporary setups in three parks around the monument.
MCD spokesperson says drive went smoothly
This cleanup follows a court directive from January 2026, asking MCD to survey and remove illegal encroachments.
According to an MCD spokesperson, the drive went smoothly with the full cooperation of all concerned stakeholders and authorities.
Crews are now clearing debris and working to restore the parks for public use.