MCD to clean Delhi temples at night for Chaitra Navratri India Mar 18, 2026

With Chaitra Navratri around the corner, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rolling out a special cleaning push at major temples.

Expect more regular cleaning, faster garbage pickup, and tidier temple spaces as crowds pour in for the festival.

Satya Sharma, who heads the Standing Committee, has asked officials to step up efforts so everything runs smoothly.