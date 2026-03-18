MCD to clean Delhi temples at night for Chaitra Navratri
With Chaitra Navratri around the corner, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rolling out a special cleaning push at major temples.
Expect more regular cleaning, faster garbage pickup, and tidier temple spaces as crowds pour in for the festival.
Satya Sharma, who heads the Standing Committee, has asked officials to step up efforts so everything runs smoothly.
Extra dustbins, mobile toilets to be installed
To avoid any mess during busy hours, MCD will clean dustbins dhalao ghars near temples at night.
Popular temples will also get extra dustbins, mobile toilets, and spots to drop pooja items, so things stay organized even with big turnouts.
Teams are working together to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.
Public cooperation is key
Sharma is encouraging everyone visiting temples to use proper places for their offerings and help keep things clean.
She's clear: public cooperation really matters if Delhi wants to stay tidy during Navratri's rush.