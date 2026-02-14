MCD to remove stray cattle from AI summit venues
Delhi's Municipal Corporation is on a mission to clear stray cattle from around the India AI Impact Summit venues.
Teams of catchers and vets are scheduled to start the cleanup on February 14, working in shifts through February 20 to get key areas ready.
About the summit
From February 16-20, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi will host over 700 sessions on all things AI—think safety, ethics, governance, and data protection.
More than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries are setting up across seven thematic pavilions.
Who's coming?
Big names like Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Alexandr Wang, and Demis Hassabis (DeepMind) are expected.
The city is making sure spots like Mahatma Gandhi Road and Lajpat Nagar are ready for their arrival.