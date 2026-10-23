MEA accuses China of LAC patrol deviations in Arunachal Pradesh
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called out China for diverging from established patrolling patterns along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), especially after recent face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh.
The MEA says these actions shake up regional peace and stability, and it stressed that keeping things calm at the border is key for better India-China relations.
ITBP to deploy Shaurya commandos
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is boosting its readiness.
Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor shared that Shaurya Commandos would be deployed across border battalions, drone teams are in the works, and a special "Strike" training course is launching, taking lessons from past clashes like Galwan Valley.
All these moves are part of a bigger plan to keep India's long border safe.