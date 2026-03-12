MEA calls out fake news about fire at defense facility
Heard about a supposed deadly fire at an India-Israel defense facility in Delhi? The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) just called it out as totally fake.
On March 12, 2026, the MEA posted on X, saying, "Fake News Alert! This is Fake News. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims on social media!"
The story had spread fast online, especially with global tensions running high.
Misinformation during conflicts isn't new
This isn't just one random rumor: similar misinformation has targeted other defense sites like the Adani-Elbit drone unit in Hyderabad.
There was even a deepfake video of India's army chief making false confessions and old war footage passed off as new attacks.
It's a reminder to double-check what you see online, especially when conflicts are making headlines everywhere.