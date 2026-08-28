MEA confirms 149 Indians reached Nepal from China after floods
After severe floods in Nepal left many stranded, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that 149 Indian nationals have safely crossed from China into Nepal, while a group of 53 (including 37 from Maharashtra) arrived in Kathmandu on Friday.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal even shared their names and a group photo to mark the moment.
India sends 3rd relief flight
The MEA is still working to help more Indians stuck near the Nepal-Tibet border, having already confirmed the safety of 400 Indian nationals.
India has sent a third relief flight loaded with essentials like portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets, and water purification tablets. Plus, an 11-member rescue team is onboard.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met with rescued Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims in Kathmandu as part of ongoing support for those affected by the floods.