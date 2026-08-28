MEA confirms 149 Indians reached Nepal from China after floods

The MEA is still working to help more Indians stuck near the Nepal-Tibet border, having already confirmed the safety of 400 Indian nationals.

India has sent a third relief flight loaded with essentials like portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets, and water purification tablets. Plus, an 11-member rescue team is onboard.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met with rescued Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims in Kathmandu as part of ongoing support for those affected by the floods.