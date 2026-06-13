MEA confirms MT Liaki Freedom safe not attacked near Oman
India
No, MT Liaki Freedom wasn't attacked near Oman. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) checked in with the ship's master and confirmed everyone's OK. No incident happened.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government spoke directly to the ship's master, who reassured them all was well.
Forward Seamen's Union traced ship location
There were rumors that the US attacked the vessel after contact was lost due to a faulty radio.
The Forward Seamen's Union of India got worried when they couldn't reach the crew but later tracked down the ship's exact location, putting safety concerns to rest.
This update comes after recent attacks on other Indian-linked ships in the region, so it's a relief to hear this one is safe and sound.