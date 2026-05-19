MEA defends democracy in Modi Norway visit, embassy invites journalist

Sibi George cites elections, vaccines, G20

At the briefing, secretary (West) in the ministry Sibi George pointed out India's peaceful elections with nearly 1 billion voters, constitutional rights, and its role in global efforts, like sending vaccines to 100 countries and hosting big events such as the G-20 summit.

He also emphasized India's long civilizational heritage and diversity, saying, "We are one-sixth of the total population of the world but not one-sixth of the problems of the world,"