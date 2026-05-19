MEA defends democracy in Modi Norway visit, embassy invites journalist
During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Norway, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stood up for the country's democracy after a Norwegian journalist questioned the lack of Q&A at a joint media event and raised concerns about human rights.
The Indian Embassy responded by inviting her for a briefing to talk things through.
Sibi George cites elections, vaccines, G20
At the briefing, secretary (West) in the ministry Sibi George pointed out India's peaceful elections with nearly 1 billion voters, constitutional rights, and its role in global efforts, like sending vaccines to 100 countries and hosting big events such as the G-20 summit.
He also emphasized India's long civilizational heritage and diversity, saying, "We are one-sixth of the total population of the world but not one-sixth of the problems of the world,"