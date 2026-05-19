MEA defends Modi skipping questions with Norway's PM after criticism
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs stood by Prime Minister Modi's choice not to take questions at a press conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on May 18.
This move drew criticism from Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svends, who pointed out that it's pretty standard in Norway for the media to ask questions at such events.
Sibi George defends Modi handling press
MEA Secretary Sibi George explained that India values democracy and rights and clarified that managing press interactions was up to him during the trip.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Modi faced pushback: Dutch journalists raised similar concerns earlier on his European tour.
While he has sometimes answered questions with US leaders, skipping Q and A is usually his style abroad.