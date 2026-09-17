Xi fainted, others sick after BRICS? MEA fact-checks
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed social media claims that several world leaders fell ill after the BRICS summit in New Delhi. The MEA's fact-check unit issued a warning on X, saying, "Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!" The warning comes amid rumors about the health of leaders who attended the summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Health rumors
Claims about Xi's health unverified
A post by Wanjun Xie, chairman of the China Democracy Party, claimed that President Xi had fainted during the summit and had a stroke.
The claim has not been verified by Chinese authorities or credible news outlets.
The rumors gained traction after Xi skipped the summit dinner, but there is no official confirmation of any health issues.
Twitter Post
MEA's posts
⚠️ Misleading!— MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) September 17, 2026
We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms! pic.twitter.com/YvsNEQ3Jy2
Health update
Ramaphosa advised to rest on medical grounds
Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has withdrawn from public engagements after returning from the summit.
His office said he was advised to rest due to ill health but did not provide details about his condition.
"Where possible, the president has asked the respective ministers to represent him at scheduled engagements," the presidency said.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor procedure, leaving both leaders away from public engagements.
Summit impact
About the 18th BRICS summit
The 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi was held on September 12 and 13, with leaders from member nations and partner countries in attendance.
The summit focused on local-currency trade, the situation in the Middle East, digital public infrastructure, counter-terrorism cooperation, and UN reforms.
At the end of the summit, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration.