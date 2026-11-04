MEA: Joint River Commission vital as Ganga water treaty expires
India
With the Ganga Water Treaty set to expire on December 12, 2026, India's Ministry of External Affairs is highlighting how important the Joint River Commission is for both countries.
This commission, described as a "structured mechanism," helps India and Bangladesh keep their water-sharing conversations going, even after big agreements end.
India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers
India and Bangladesh share about 54 rivers, including heavyweights like the Ganga and Brahmaputra.
These rivers are lifelines for farming and flood control in Bangladesh.
The Joint River Commission, set up after 1971, has been key in sorting out river issues and addressing them, especially as they figure out what comes next once the current treaty wraps up.