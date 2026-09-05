MEA reports 275 Indians unaccounted after Nepal Tibet border floods
India
Flash floods near the Nepal-Tibet border have left 275 Indians unaccounted for, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
On a hopeful note, 166 people have been rescued and 1,907 Indians have safely crossed into Nepal from China since the disaster.
India sends 95 tons of aid
India is closely coordinating with Nepalese authorities and has sent about 95 tons of relief supplies by air.
A team of 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team is on the ground helping out.
The MEA says more support, like forensic kits and temporary bridges, is planned if needed, showing India's commitment to help its neighbors in tough times.