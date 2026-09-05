MEA restates Jammu Kashmir Ladakh integral after Zaker Choudhry remark
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has restated that Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are "integral parts" of the country.
This comes after Zaker Choudhry, Birmingham's Lord Mayor, stirred controversy by saying Kashmir belongs to Pakistan during a Pakistan Independence Day event.
Choudhry comment sparks UK deportation calls
Choudhry's comments, "Kashmir is ours, Pakistan is ours, and the army is ours," sparked backlash in the UK with some people even calling for his deportation.
Born in Pakistan and living in the UK since 1969, Choudhry has reignited debate over the India-Pakistan dispute on Kashmir.
The MEA responded to clarify India's stance.