MEA says India Israel ties strong after PM Netanyahu remarks
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) just made it clear that things are solid with Israel, even after Israeli PM Netanyahu made recent remarks about India.
The MEA spokesperson described the bond as "Our relationship with Israel is strong, good, and warm," showing India isn't worried and values the partnership.
India commits to stronger Israel ties
India says it's committed to making ties with Israel even stronger, especially in areas like defense, technology, agriculture, and trade.
Despite shifting global politics, both countries have been working closely for years and India wants to keep building on that connection.