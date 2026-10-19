MEA rejects Islamic bloc's 'malicious' anti-India references during Baghdad meet 

"The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality," it said, highlighting the significant economic growth since the abrogation of Art 370.

"This is in stark contrast to the situation in PoJK, where Pakistan has unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them....No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights," MEA said.