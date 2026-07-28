MEA updates Nirav Modi extradition, MV Rangnaar search, Kargil stance

Legal proceedings for Nirav Modi are still happening, and his deportation from the UK will move forward once they're done.

The search for MV Rangnaar continues, with two Indians still missing; authorities are working together to find them.

On Kargil Diwas, the MEA dismissed Pakistan's remarks as "baseless," emphasizing that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is firmly part of India.

There's also progress in reopening land trade routes with China, and India has been working toward strengthening regional cooperation through SAARC.