MEA updates Nirav Modi extradition, MV Rangnaar search, Kargil stance
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave updates on some big topics this week, like where things stand with Nirav Modi's extradition case, the ongoing search for missing Indians from the MV Rangnaar ship, and their response to Pakistan's comments about Kargil Diwas.
The MEA also called elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "cosmetic" and restated India's position on SAARC.
Nirav Modi deportation pending UK proceedings
Legal proceedings for Nirav Modi are still happening, and his deportation from the UK will move forward once they're done.
The search for MV Rangnaar continues, with two Indians still missing; authorities are working together to find them.
On Kargil Diwas, the MEA dismissed Pakistan's remarks as "baseless," emphasizing that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is firmly part of India.
There's also progress in reopening land trade routes with China, and India has been working toward strengthening regional cooperation through SAARC.