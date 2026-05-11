MEA urges Indian students abroad to register with local embassies

MEA to upgrade MADAD portal

To fix this, the MEA plans to upgrade its MADAD portal or build a new one that makes tracking and helping students easier, especially in countries like the US Canada, Georgia, and Uzbekistan, where many Indians study.

Despite reminders from embassies, less than 10% of students actually register.

The new system won't just help in crises; it'll also give students info on local laws and culture so they're better prepared for life abroad.