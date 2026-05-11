MEA urges Indian students abroad to register with local embassies
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is urging Indian students studying overseas to register with their local embassies.
This push comes after recent emergencies, like the Russia-Ukraine war, showed how hard it is to reach everyone without a proper database.
Right now, registration isn't required, so most students just aren't on the radar.
MEA to upgrade MADAD portal
To fix this, the MEA plans to upgrade its MADAD portal or build a new one that makes tracking and helping students easier, especially in countries like the US Canada, Georgia, and Uzbekistan, where many Indians study.
Despite reminders from embassies, less than 10% of students actually register.
The new system won't just help in crises; it'll also give students info on local laws and culture so they're better prepared for life abroad.