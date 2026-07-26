MEA warns Indians against Black Sea jobs after 5 deaths
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is urging Indian nationals to think twice before taking up jobs on ships in the Black Sea.
With ongoing conflict leading to more missile and drone attacks (and five Indian lives lost since April 2026), the government says the situation is "highly volatile" for commercial work at sea.
MEA urges Black Sea risk checks
The MEA calls the security situation "highly volatile" and wants Indian nationals to do a serious risk check.
Bottom line: weigh your options carefully, stay updated, and don't rush into decisions that could put your safety at risk.