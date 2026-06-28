MEA warns Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims to complete China paperwork India Jun 28, 2026

Planning to visit Kailash Mansarovar?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) just put out a heads-up for anyone booking the trip through private tour operators.

This follows reports of Indian pilgrims getting stranded in Nepal because they didn't have the right Chinese visas and permits.

The MEA's main message: sort out all your paperwork before you leave India.