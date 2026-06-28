MEA warns Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims to complete China paperwork
India
Planning to visit Kailash Mansarovar?
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) just put out a heads-up for anyone booking the trip through private tour operators.
This follows reports of Indian pilgrims getting stranded in Nepal because they didn't have the right Chinese visas and permits.
The MEA's main message: sort out all your paperwork before you leave India.
Book registered operators and sort visas
The MEA is urging travelers to get their Chinese visa and entry permits sorted in advance.
Don't count on fixing things last minute, or you could end up stuck mid-journey.
They also recommend booking only with registered tour operators to avoid hassles and make sure your pilgrimage goes smoothly.
Proper planning really is key for this once-in-a-lifetime trip.