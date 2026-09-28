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Home / News / India News / Construction ban, work-from-home: Delhi announces measures to combat winter pollution
Construction ban, work-from-home: Delhi announces measures to combat winter pollution
The restrictions will come into effect from November 1

Construction ban, work-from-home: Delhi announces measures to combat winter pollution

By Snehil Singh
Sep 28, 2026
02:36 pm
What's the story

The Delhi government has announced a slew of measures to combat air pollution during the winter months. The restrictions will come into effect from November 1, 2026, and will continue till February 28, 2027. These include a ban on dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, as well as a 50% work-from-home arrangement.

Construction restrictions

Complete ban on construction activities

Following this, a complete ban on all construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027.

The aim of these measures is to curb dust emissions during the winter pollution season when Delhi's air quality usually deteriorates.

In addition to construction restrictions, the Delhi government has also announced staggered office timings.

Office operations

Staggered office timings

Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will function from 8:30am to 5pm, while those under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will operate from 10am to 6:30pm.

These measures are aimed at reducing vehicular movement and traffic-related emissions during winter months.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), vehicular emissions are the top contributor to Delhi's pollution during the winter season.

A 50% work-from-home arrangement for government and private offices is also mandated.

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Parking fees

Increased parking charges

To further discourage the use of private vehicles, the Delhi government has announced that parking charges at authorized parking sites will be doubled.

However, parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be exempt from this hike.

These measures are part of a broader strategy to limit pollution sources during winter months when air quality in Delhi usually suffers.

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