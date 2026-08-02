Medical Counseling Committee releases NEET UG 2026 counseling schedule
Ready to take the next step after NEET UG? The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has just dropped the counseling schedule for 2026.
The first round for All India Quota (AIQ) seats runs August 4-17, and you'll need to secure your spot by August 22.
State quota counseling starts August 13, and classes for new medical students begin September 8.
All India Quota registration timeline
Registration for AIQ seats opens August 5 and closes August 12. Don't miss it!
You can fill your choices from August 6-13, with seat allotment results coming out on August 17.
Second and third rounds are set for late August through mid-September, plus a final stray vacancy round from September 28 to October 3.
Institutions will stick strictly to these dates (even weekends count as working days), so keep an eye on deadlines.