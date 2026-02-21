Medical value tourism hub in Hyderabad soon

What's in it for you?

Hyderabad is well-positioned to attract a larger share of international patients thanks to its high-quality care, modern hospitals (some with international accreditations), affordable treatments, and smooth travel connections.

With this new hub bringing together everything from Ayurveda to tourism facilitation services, the city is aiming to be an even bigger magnet for people seeking world-class healthcare—with a local twist.

If you're curious about where health meets travel (and maybe future careers), this is one story worth keeping an eye on.