Medical value tourism hub in Hyderabad soon
Telangana is moving toward the creation of a dedicated Telangana State Medical Tourism Society (TGMTS) and envisioning Hyderabad as one of five national MVT hubs outlined in the Union Budget 2026.
They're discussing an integrated Medical Value Tourism hub in the city—think hospitals, wellness centers, research institutes, and more, all in one place.
The proposals were discussed at a roundtable on February 20, 2026.
What's in it for you?
Hyderabad is well-positioned to attract a larger share of international patients thanks to its high-quality care, modern hospitals (some with international accreditations), affordable treatments, and smooth travel connections.
With this new hub bringing together everything from Ayurveda to tourism facilitation services, the city is aiming to be an even bigger magnet for people seeking world-class healthcare—with a local twist.
If you're curious about where health meets travel (and maybe future careers), this is one story worth keeping an eye on.