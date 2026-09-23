Medina Mosque and homes demolished for Shalimar Bagh road widening
India
Delhi just saw the Medina Mosque and nearby homes in Shalimar Bagh demolished as part of a road-widening project.
The move, carried out with heavy police presence, is part of a road-widening drive, but it's also sparked strong reactions from AIMIM Delhi Pradesh president Shoeb Jamai.
Leaders call Medina mosque demolition unconstitutional
Local leaders are calling the demolition unconstitutional, saying the mosque's imam didn't even get time to save important documents or religious items.
Shoeb Jamai from AIMIM Delhi compared this to earlier mosque demolitions and promised to keep fighting for cultural preservation.
The incident has reignited debates about balancing city development with respect for community heritage.