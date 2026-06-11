Mediterranean disturbances delay India's monsoon, impacting rice cotton soybeans planting India Jun 11, 2026

Heads up: India's monsoon is running late this year, thanks to western disturbances drifting in from the Mediterranean.

This means less rain for central and northern states over the next couple of weeks: bad news for farmers planting rice, cotton, and soybeans, which need those early showers.

On the bright side, officials say things should pick up by late June with widespread rainfall expected across most states.