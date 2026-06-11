Mediterranean disturbances delay India's monsoon, impacting rice cotton soybeans planting
Heads up: India's monsoon is running late this year, thanks to western disturbances drifting in from the Mediterranean.
This means less rain for central and northern states over the next couple of weeks: bad news for farmers planting rice, cotton, and soybeans, which need those early showers.
On the bright side, officials say things should pick up by late June with widespread rainfall expected across most states.
IMD: 26.5% early June rainfall deficit
The monsoon has already soaked Kerala, Tamil Nadu, most of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and parts of southern Maharashtra: these areas are set for decent rainfall soon.
But central and northern regions are lagging behind; IMD reports that rainfall was 26.5% below normal in the first 10 days of June.
If rains don't arrive on time in early July, sowing could be delayed further.