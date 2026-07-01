Meerut 5th grader locked in classroom, staff suspended for negligence

A fifth-grade student at Primary School Bahadurpur No. 1 in Meerut was accidentally locked inside a classroom after school on July 25, 2026.

Thankfully, the village education committee chairman got the classroom unlocked.

The District Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Asha Chaudhary, has now suspended both the headmaster Rajeev Kumar and assistant teacher Umesh Kumar for negligence.