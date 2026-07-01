Meerut 5th grader locked in classroom, staff suspended for negligence
India
A fifth-grade student at Primary School Bahadurpur No. 1 in Meerut was accidentally locked inside a classroom after school on July 25, 2026.
Thankfully, the village education committee chairman got the classroom unlocked.
The District Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Asha Chaudhary, has now suspended both the headmaster Rajeev Kumar and assistant teacher Umesh Kumar for negligence.
Three teachers warned over unchecked classrooms
Three other teachers got official warnings and negative remarks in their records for not following safety rules.
The inquiry found that staff left early without checking classrooms or staying back as required: students had been asked to lock the classrooms.
Officials called it a serious lapse and say further disciplinary action is underway.