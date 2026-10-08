Meerut beautician confesses to role in Talib's September 28 death
India
Police said the Meerut beautician confessed to her involvement in the September 28 crime.
Talib, 30, was found dead at home on September 28, originally thought to have died of a heart attack. But after suspicions from his family, police exhumed his body and launched a deeper investigation.
Ilma and Aman allegedly strangled Talib
Things changed when Talib's family found secret messages on his phone about disputes involving Ilma (the beautician) and a man named Aman.
Police say Ilma called Aman on the day of the incident, leading to a deadly confrontation where Aman (helped by Ilma) allegedly strangled Talib using her dupatta.
Investigators are now waiting for forensic results before taking further action.