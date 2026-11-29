Meerut bride's family gives toy Mahindra Thar to groom's party
In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a groom's family asked the bride's side for a Mahindra Thar SUV as dowry during pre-wedding talks.
Instead of giving in, the bride's family kept things light. They handed over a toy version of the car before sending the groom's party home.
Bride's family playfully rejects dowry
This playful move by the bride's family turned an awkward demand into a clever statement against old-school dowry expectations in Meerut.