Meerut court sentences couple to death over fake snakebite murder
India
A Meerut court has given the death penalty to a woman and her lover for killing her husband in a plot that tried to pass off his murder as a snakebite.
The couple planned the crime to eliminate her husband, who stood in the way of their relationship, but things unraveled when evidence didn't add up.
Evidence proves couple staged snakebite murder
Investigators found strangulation marks on the victim's neck, making it clear this wasn't an accident.
Call records and witness statements revealed the relationship between the accused.
Medical experts confirmed there was no real snakebite, and the judge called out the extreme betrayal and brutality behind the act, saying such calculated murders need strong punishment.