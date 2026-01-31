Meerut girl dies by suicide after being raped
India
A 16-year-old girl from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, died on Friday after allegedly being raped at the home of a 25-year-old man named Anuj.
After her mother brought her home, a heated family argument broke out.
The girl then consumed pesticide and was hospitalized on January 26, but sadly passed away during treatment.
Anuj arrested, legal proceedings ongoing
Police arrested Anuj on Friday after the victim's family filed a complaint.
An FIR has also named his parents and brother under various sections of the POCSO Act.
While Anuj is in custody, legal proceedings are ongoing against his family members.
Authorities have deployed extra police in the village to maintain calm, and a post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors.