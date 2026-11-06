Meerut man Firoz strangled girlfriend Samreen, 25, then alerted police
India
A heartbreaking case from Meerut: Firoz strangled his girlfriend Samreen, 25, during an argument about getting married.
Afterward, he called the police himself and showed them where her body was.
The two had been together for years but often clashed over relationship issues.
Firoz arrested, forensic team investigating
Samreen worked at a call center and met Firoz in Meerut's Shatabdi Nagar forest area after her brother dropped her off at work.
Their talk turned heated and ended in tragedy.
Firoz was taken into custody on the spot; police have brought in a forensic team to gather evidence while Samreen's body is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.