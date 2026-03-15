Meerut man kills father during argument over drinking
India
In Meerut, reported in the Jail Chungi area, a late-night argument over drinking spiraled out of control when Aman allegedly killed his father Rajesh, 55, by hitting him with a brick multiple times.
Neighbors heard the noise and called police; Rajesh was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Both men struggled with alcohol addiction
Police arrested Aman at the scene after he tried to harm himself.
The case is under investigation and Rajesh's body has been sent for autopsy. The rest of their family lives in Bihar.
Both men reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction, leaving the local community shocked by the tragedy.