Meerut man Prem Singh took ₹44L pension after mother's death
India
A 45-year-old from Meerut, Prem Singh, was caught after taking over ₹44 lakh in pension money meant for his mother, who passed away back in 2018.
He kept the funds coming by pretending she was still alive. Her pension was part of government schemes for families of freedom fighters.
Fake life certificates trigger pension probe
Singh pulled off the scam by submitting fake life certificates every year and using ATMs and UPI to withdraw the cash.
The bank finally flagged things after an official check revealed his mother had died years ago.
Authorities are now looking into whether others helped him out, and this case has sparked concerns about how pensions are verified, especially since 52 dependents of freedom fighters in Meerut still get these payments.