Meerut nurse Neha allegedly killed by boyfriend Suresh at hospital

Neha's family doubted the suicide note and shared handwriting samples with police, which kicked off a deeper investigation.

CCTV footage showed Suresh and his friend Farhan taking Neha into the operating room. Suresh later left alone wearing gloves.

Call records revealed Neha and Suresh had been in an eight-month relationship, even though Suresh is married.

Both men are now in custody after confessing, and key evidence is being tested as the case continues to raise concerns about safety for hospital staff.