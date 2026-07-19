Meerut nurse Neha allegedly killed by boyfriend Suresh at hospital
A 25-year-old nurse named Neha was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Suresh at a Meerut hospital after she asked him to marry her.
Suresh, who also worked at the hospital, reportedly poisoned her IV drip and tried to cover it up with a fake suicide note blaming her in-laws.
Suresh and Farhan held after confession
Neha's family doubted the suicide note and shared handwriting samples with police, which kicked off a deeper investigation.
CCTV footage showed Suresh and his friend Farhan taking Neha into the operating room. Suresh later left alone wearing gloves.
Call records revealed Neha and Suresh had been in an eight-month relationship, even though Suresh is married.
Both men are now in custody after confessing, and key evidence is being tested as the case continues to raise concerns about safety for hospital staff.