Meerut top cop Avinash Pandey criticized after slapping protester India Jul 09, 2026

Meerut's top cop, Avinash Pandey, is facing major criticism after a video showed him slapping a protester at a rally over the murder of a Dalit woman.

The incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage online.

When contacted, Pandey did not comment except to say that "we did not even know who this person was when he was held."