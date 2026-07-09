Meerut top cop Avinash Pandey criticized after slapping protester
India
Meerut's top cop, Avinash Pandey, is facing major criticism after a video showed him slapping a protester at a rally over the murder of a Dalit woman.
The incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage online.
When contacted, Pandey did not comment except to say that "we did not even know who this person was when he was held."
Clashes in Meerut leave 7 arrested
The protests escalated into clashes: seven people were arrested and cases were filed against dozens more for assaulting police and blocking roads.
Police say some protesters have criminal backgrounds and used social media to organize unrest.
Investigations are ongoing, with officials scanning videos to identify more suspects.