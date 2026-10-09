Meerut woman allegedly drugs husband, stabs his genitals, man hospitalized
India
A domestic dispute in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, took a shocking turn when a woman allegedly put a sedative in her husband's coffee and stabbed him in the genitals after an argument.
He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Wife taken into custody, police probe
Police say the fight started over the wife's suspicions of her husband's alleged affair. The couple, who don't have children.
After the attack, the wife left the house before family members arrived and was taken into custody for questioning.
Investigators are looking into all sides of what happened, with Circle Officer Sangram Singh saying the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated and that further action would be taken based on the findings.