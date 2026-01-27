Meet Anuradha Thakur, the woman behind India's 2026-27 budget
India
Anuradha Thakur, a 1994-batch IAS officer from Himachal Pradesh, is making history as she prepares her first Union Budget, which will be presented on February 1.
She became the first woman Economic Affairs Secretary in July 2025 and now leads the team shaping India's financial roadmap for 2026-27.
Why is everyone talking about her?
Thakur is steering Modi government's third full Budget at a time when India's growth rate stands at 7.4% and global uncertainties are high.
Overseeing the Budget Division as Economic Affairs Secretary, she's responsible for setting priorities and deciding how resources get allocated for 2026-27.
What else should you know?
Beyond the Budget, she took charge as Economic Affairs Secretary on July 1, 2025.