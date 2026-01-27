Meet Anuradha Thakur, the woman behind India's 2026-27 budget India Jan 27, 2026

Anuradha Thakur, a 1994-batch IAS officer from Himachal Pradesh, is making history as she prepares her first Union Budget, which will be presented on February 1.

She became the first woman Economic Affairs Secretary in July 2025 and now leads the team shaping India's financial roadmap for 2026-27.