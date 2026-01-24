Meet Capt Samira Buttar, 4th-gen Army officer leading R-Day tableau
India
Captain Samira Z Buttar from Chandigarh is set to lead the Integrated Operations Centre contingent at this year's Republic Day Parade in Delhi.
She comes from a long line of Army officers—her grandfather was a decorated war hero, and her great-grandfather also served in the cavalry.
Why is this moment special?
Captain Buttar recently experienced the passing of her father, who was also an Army veteran.
Still, she's chosen to honor his memory by taking part in the event, reflecting the encouragement he gave her to join the Army.
The tableau she'll lead celebrates Operation Sindoor and highlights teamwork between leaders, soldiers, citizens, and homegrown tech.