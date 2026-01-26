Meet Captain Hansja Sharma, India's 1st woman Rudra pilot India Jan 26, 2026

Captain Hansja Sharma, 27, from Jammu, just became the first woman in the Indian Army to fly the Rudra armed helicopter.

She's leading the 251 Army Aviation Squadron at this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path—a huge moment for both her and the Army.

Her path wasn't easy: she bounced back from a tough nose surgery and joined up without any coaching.