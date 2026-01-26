Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: Trailblazer honored with VSM
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who grew up in Vadodara and studied at Maharaja Sayajirao University, just received the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for her standout service in the Indian Army.
President Droupadi Murmu announced the honor on January 25, recognizing Qureshi's leadership during Operation Sindoor briefings in the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.
Breaking barriers in uniform
Since joining the Army Signal Corps (commission date not specified), Qureshi has made her mark—she was the first woman officer to lead a contingent at Exercise Force 18 in 2016.
Her career highlights include leading UN peacekeepers in Congo and earning praise for her roles after the Parliament attack and during major flood relief efforts.
Always learning, always leading
Beyond her military achievements, Qureshi studied strategic cybersecurity at National Defence College and has picked up awards including the Vishisht Seva Medal (2026).
This year, she's one of 135 people recognized with a VSM out of over 300 military honors—a reminder that breaking new ground can get noticed.