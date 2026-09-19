DUSU 2026: Meet the new Vice-President Deepanshu Shokeen

Shokeen, a student of the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University, started his political career during his graduation years at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

He hails from Peeragarhi village in Delhi and comes from a humble background with a bus conductor father and an anganwadi worker mother.

Despite his family's aspirations for him to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission exams, Shokeen chose to pursue student politics instead.