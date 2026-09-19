DUSU 2026: Meet the new Vice-President Deepanshu Shokeen
What's the story
Deepanshu Shokeen has been elected as the new Vice-President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 2026. He contested as an independent candidate and secured a total of 30,615 votes. His closest competitor was Ishu Maurya from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who got 16,910 votes. Shokeen's victory margin over Maurya was a whopping 13,705 votes.
Political ascent
Who is Deepanshu Shokeen
Shokeen, a student of the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University, started his political career during his graduation years at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.
He hails from Peeragarhi village in Delhi and comes from a humble background with a bus conductor father and an anganwadi worker mother.
Despite his family's aspirations for him to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission exams, Shokeen chose to pursue student politics instead.
Activism impact
How Satya Niketan tragedy changed Shokeen's life
Shokeen's activism became more pronounced after the Satya Niketan tragedy, where he protested by vowing not to wear shoes until justice was served. This act of protest helped him gain popularity among students.
His campaign focused on student issues such as safety and accommodation, which resonated with voters.
Initially, Shokeen had sought a ticket from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) but was asked to withdraw his nomination.
Prospects
What led to Shokeen's independent campaign
Refusing to back down, Shokeen decided to contest independently, and his name gained traction during the election campaign.
His victory makes him one of the key figures in DUSU 2026, despite not having support from any major student organization.
With this win, Shokeen has cemented his place in Delhi University's student politics as an independent leader.