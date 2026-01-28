Meet Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's 1st astronaut to reach the ISS India Jan 28, 2026

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). The Air Force officer spent 18 days in space with Axiom Mission 4, running experiments on health and even growing fenugreek and mung beans.

He was honored with the Ashoka Chakra this Republic Day for his high-stakes contributions.