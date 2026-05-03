Prasoon Joshi appointed as new Prasar Bharati chairman

Renowned lyricist and communication expert, Prasoon Joshi , has been appointed the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the appointment in an official statement. Joshi is a well-known creative professional with diverse contributions in literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication. He is known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility that have shaped contemporary Indian media narratives.

Creative portfolio Vaishnaw congratulates Joshi on new role Joshi's extensive body of work includes popular film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially relevant narratives that resonate with audiences across India. His appointment comes as a significant step toward furthering the vision of Prasar Bharati as a platform for public service broadcasting. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated Joshi on his new role, calling him "a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema."

Professional journey Joshi's previous roles and leadership positions Before this appointment, Joshi served as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since August 2017. He was instrumental in strengthening film certification processes while engaging with stakeholders across the film industry. His tenure at CBFC reflected a balanced approach toward creative expression and regulatory responsibility. Earlier, he had also served as CEO of McCann World Group India and Chairperson of McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson).

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