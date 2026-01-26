Meet the 87-year-old ex-cop sweeping his way to a Padma Shri

After retiring as Deputy Inspector General in 1996, Sidhu started cleaning up Chandigarh's Sector 49 himself when no one else would. His daily routine with a broom and cycle cart caught Anand Mahindra 's eye after Anand Mahindra shared a video—videos showing him went viral, Sidhu became an internet inspiration for hands-on community service.

Family support after loss and newfound attention

Sidhu lost his wife and was living alone until his daughter and son-in-law moved him to Mohali for his safety.

His sudden online fame brought lots of attention—including praise from Punjab's Governor—showing that real impact can come from simple acts, no matter your age or job title.