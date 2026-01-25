Meet the faces behind this year's Republic Day parade

What else to watch for

Five other Army marching contingents—like Rajput, Assam, and J&K Light Infantry—will march alongside officers from proud military families, showing off that multi-generational spirit.

There'll be 18 marching groups, 13 bands, and even an animal squad led by Capt Harshita Raghav with Zanskar ponies and Army dogs.

Plus, keep an eye out for unmanned ground vehicles and the 61 Cavalry in battle gear instead of their usual ceremonial dress—a first for the parade!