Meet the faces behind this year's Republic Day parade
This year's Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path is all about legacy and new tech.
Lieutenant Amit Choudhary will lead the mixed Scouts contingent, following in his father's footsteps from the 1990 parade—a pretty special family moment.
The parade also spotlights Operation Sindoor with a big defense showcase, including BrahMos missiles and Akash air defense systems.
What else to watch for
Five other Army marching contingents—like Rajput, Assam, and J&K Light Infantry—will march alongside officers from proud military families, showing off that multi-generational spirit.
There'll be 18 marching groups, 13 bands, and even an animal squad led by Capt Harshita Raghav with Zanskar ponies and Army dogs.
Plus, keep an eye out for unmanned ground vehicles and the 61 Cavalry in battle gear instead of their usual ceremonial dress—a first for the parade!