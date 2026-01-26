Meet the Silambam master who just won a Padma Shri

Why's he in the spotlight?

Pajanivel has spent 40+ years practicing and teaching this ancient Tamil martial art.

Through his Mamallan Martial Art and Folk Art Development Club, he's trained around 5,000 people—including girls and even international students.

His training is no joke: it takes up to a year for basics and over a decade to truly master.

In 2024, he represented Puducherry at the annual martial arts event in Marseille, France, showing how far his passion has taken him—and his students.