Meghalaya: 18 dead, several trapped in illegal coal mine blast
At least 18 people lost their lives after an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills.
The blast trapped workers underground in the Mynsngat-Thangskai area, with rescue teams still searching for survivors.
Even though rat-hole mining was banned in 2014, it's still happening and causing serious risks.
Case filed against illegal mining
One injured worker has been rescued and is getting treatment.
Police have filed a case against those behind the illegal mining, and are asking locals to share tips—confidentially—with possible rewards.
Prime Minister Modi has announced financial help for victims' families, while Meghalaya's Chief Minister has promised a full investigation and strict action.
Past court orders to stop illegal mining haven't really worked so far, according to recent reports.