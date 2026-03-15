Meghalaya: Curfew extended in Garo Hills amid violent protests

Mobile internet suspended in 5 districts

The curfew means people can only step out for essentials during set hours, like 9am to 3pm in West Garo Hills and 6am to 1pm at Williamnagar Main Bazaar.

Protests have also pushed the government to postpone the elections, cut mobile internet in five districts, and call in the army.

All these steps aim to prevent more clashes and stop misinformation from spreading while everyone waits for things to calm down.